It has been several months since we've seen the Porsche 911 Targa GTS under development, but these new shots caught one testing on a snowy road. This one doesn't have any camouflage to conceal the body.

The GTS will slot between the S and GT3 grades of the 911. Exact details aren't available yet, but judging from the previous generation, expect the power output to be slightly higher than the S model. Features that are usually options like the Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust System, and other performance-focused items are probably going to be standard on this model.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GTS Targa Spy Photos

15 Photos

In comparison to the earlier spy shots, this GTS finally wears a matching set of wheels. The design has the same design as the Turbo S that consists of five pairs of spokes. In this case, they're entirely black, rather than having a machined face on the existing version.

Our spy notes something particularly interesting about this car. Porsche conceals the dashboard in fabric, and this leads the photographer to believe that the engineers might be testing the refreshed version of the 992-generation 911. The cabin is harder to capture in photos, so the company can more easily hide things from prying eyes.

The new 911 GTS and the refresh for the model aren't going to debut at the same time, though. This sporty model should premiere later this year and be available throughout the 911 lineup.

Meanwhile, the refresh for the 992 generation is farther away and probably isn't even going to debut in 2021. The company's usual recipe for these updates is to keep the design tweaks minor, and often, only the folks who are familiar with the previous appearance can easily tell the difference. Slight power upgrades are possible, too.