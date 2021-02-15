Jaguar is one of the manufacturers that offer the most powerful combustion engines in the world but starting from 2025, there won’t be any new Jags with a tailpipe. The British luxury automaker has just announced its ambitious plans to become an EV-only brand in just five years’ time.

As a part of its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar will begin producing only electric vehicles by the middle of the decade as the first step towards a net-zero carbon business by 2039. The brand will develop a “dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies” to support its initiative.

Unfortunately, the move to zero-emission models means there won’t be a direct replacement of the XJ. In its official press release, Jaguar says a new XJ is not happening “as the brand looks to realize its unique potential.” Apparently, that potential doesn’t include a large combustion-powered sedan.

To support its EV plans, Jaguar Land Rover will invest £2.5 billion ($3.48 billion at the current exchange rates) in electrification technologies and the development of connected services. These include a new architecture for purely electric models, which will underpin the brand’s upcoming products and will be exclusive to the company.

“As a human-centered company, we can, and will, move much faster and with clear purpose of not just reimagining modern luxury but defining it for two distinct brands,” Thierry Bollore, JLR CEO, comments. “Brands that present emotionally unique designs, pieces of art if you like, but all with connected technologies and responsible materials that collectively set new standards in ownership. We are reimagining a new modern luxury by design.”

People working in the automotive industry will probably be happy to hear the new simplified Jaguar model lineup based on a single architecture doesn’t mean the old JLR factories will become obsolete. The automaker promises it will retain its assembly plants in the UK and around the world.