Although America is known as a hot spot of modified trucks that doesn’t mean there isn’t a global community. Take for example this Nissan Navara NP300 located in Indonesia which has been modified into a unique machine. Thanks to massive wheels and tires, a tuned diesel engine, and Led lighting this Nissan Navara NP300 stands out from the crowd.

The Nissan Navara NP300 is a mid-sized pickup truck sold by Nissan to customers around the globe. This diesel-powered truck is a workhorse that can be spec’d in a very basic form or optioned out to be a comfortable family hauler. With a diesel engine and tried and true engineering, the Navara NP300 can handle just about anything.

This particular Nissan Navara NP300 has a passionate owner who loves to modify his truck. The owner explains his truck has seen dozens of different setups including a lowered look, larger wheels and tires, and now its current form that includes a small lift kit and large wheels and tires. The truck currently rides on its stock suspension and the owner used a small 2.0-inch spacer kit to allow the truck to accommodate these massive 22.0-inch wheels and 33.0-inch tires.

To overcome the extra weight of this new wheel and tire setup, the owner flashed the ECU on his diesel engine. In stock form, the Nissan Navara NP300 makes 170 horsepower (126 kilowatts) but after the tune, this particular example makes 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts). This extra power also helps the truck perform some impressive rolling burnouts.

Truck and car enthusiasm is a global community where people around the world can connect over a shared love. We can learn from each other and see the unique ways in which people around the world modify their vehicles for their own enjoyment.