The most track-focused Lamborghini Huracan is almost here and was caught testing on public roads. Lamborghini is no longer attempting to keep the Huracan STO a secret as even this covered up example proudly displays the STO moniker on the door. With deliveries slated for early spring 2021, it appears the team at Lamborghini is completing the final stages of on-road testing.

The Huracan STO is built to be the closest road-legal Huracan to the Huracan Super Trofeo race cars. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo series is a one-make series that pits drivers of all backgrounds on track around the world. Lamborghini also campaigns Supertrofeo Huracan’s in endurance racing series with a great deal of success at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Lamborghini wants to bring all of this knowledge and inject it into their road cars before the Huracan is eventually replaced. The STO gives Lamborghini customers the unique opportunity to experience years of racing development in a focused and exclusive package.

The Huracan STO is powered by the familiar naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that produces 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) of torque. The STO benefits from more aggressive brakes from Brembo and their experience with Formula One cars. Known as Brembo CCM-R, these carbon-ceramic brakes can handle abuse on the race track thanks to their superior thermal efficiency.

The optimized drivetrain is wrapped in a carbon fiber body with aerodynamics directly from the Huracan Super Trofeo race cars. Thermal management, cornering grip, and high-speed stability are all improved over a normal Huracan and give the STO its edge. These minute details were developed over years of racing in some of the world’s toughest races which means they’ll be more than enough for the lucky few STO owners.