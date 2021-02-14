In less than a week, Nissan is set to reveal the new generation Qashqai crossover, also known as the Rogue Sport in the US. However, the Japanese automaker isn't coming up short with teasers to hype up its debut, as seen with another one uploaded over at YouTube. We reckon this would be the final one before the big reveal, but there were a few bits of the puzzle added to what we already know so far.

The 15-second footage showed the headlamp cluster – something that we're all already familiar with as seen on the unofficial renderings made by another publication.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Qashqai teaser images

24 Photos

Nissan, however, also showed the upcoming new Rogue Sport's taillights, which revealed a flipped orientation of what's found on the bigger Nissan Rogue. The teaser also showed the quirky conjunction where the hood meets the black A-pillar, confirming a two-tone scheme for the small crossover as well.

Those were just a few of the things added to what we already know based on teasers that came out as early as late last year. Previous tease footages revealed more of the Qashqai's cabin, especially the 12.3-inch infotainment at the top of the center stack, with few physical buttons residing underneath. It has also been revealed that there's a separate display for the HVAC, while the perforated leather has a diamond-shaped embroidery.

The biggest news, however, was the announcement of the powertrain options for the European market. Nissan's E-Power system will make its European debut in the Qashqai, which uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine working exclusively as a generator to supply energy for the 190-horsepower (142-kilowatt) electric motor.

At launch, the new Qashqai will be powered by a mild-hybrid 1.3-liter engine in two power stages – 140 hp (103 kW) and 158 hp (117 kW) – and a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and CVT.

The next-generation Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport will debut on February 18 at 11:00 AM CET.