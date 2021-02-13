Not even winter tires can stop you from having fun in a Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo. This high-performance Italian luxury sedan may have a questionable track record when it comes to reliability but today is all about performance. So sit back and watch this 2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo demolish a section of unrestricted Autobahn in Germany.

The Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo is powered by a Ferrari derived twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine that produces 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via 8-speed automatic transmission and paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential. This drivetrain is the perfect sports sedan recipe combining modern power with a tired and true rear-wheel-drive layout.

With a top speed of 203mph, the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo can shame almost anything on the road and already proved its ability in an AutoTopNL video on the autobahn wearing summer tires. The Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo can also clip off a 0 to 60 run in only 4.2 seconds which is very impressive for a rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan.

With a starting price of around $142,000, the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo is the perfect antidote to the world of ubiquitous German super sedans that have become commonplace on roads around the world. Sure, the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo may lack some of the interior polish, but it makes up for this with personality and exclusivity. This is your opportunity to stand out from the hordes of BMWs and Mercedes-AMG products that start to feel common.

So, take the untraveled path and buy a Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo. Then take it on the Autobahn in Germany and see how fast you can go, just make sure you have the correct tires before attempting this dangerous feat.