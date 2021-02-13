The Ford Mustang Mach-E is on a quest to prove its value by taking on science. Convincing traditional Ford and Mustang customers to take the Mach-E EV seriously will take some time and Ford believes they can show them the way with science. This upcoming Mach-E ad campaign will soon take up your time where ever you consume media so you might as well understand what the ads are about.

The Mach-E V. Everything Ad Campaign is a unique way to showcase the abilities of the Mach-E in a fun entertaining visual demonstration. First, the Mach-E takes on a rocket to dispel range anxiety showcasing the 300-mile range of the Mach-E with the extended range option. Next, the Mach-E faces the power of gravity and must quickly accelerate under a chandelier that comes crashing down to earth, Ford uses this opportunity to showcase the Mach-E’s 4.8 second 0 to 60mph time of only 4.8 seconds and 3.5 seconds for the GT performance version.

After these performance-focused ads, Ford turns to some of the nuances of the Mach-E. First, it challenges the power of lightning generated by a Tesla Coil and the Ford quick charging system to see which can generate a better charge. The Tesla Coil is a fantastic way to show electricity flowing into an EV as charging is usually a dull affair. The final two ads showcase over the air updates that will keep the Mach-E’s software fresh in comparison to the NASCAR pit crew. The final ad pits identical twins against the Mach-E to see if it can remember each twin’s unique settings.

All of these ads showcase the unique value of the Mach-E and go a long way in engaging non EV customers. These exciting uses of the scientific method are a great use of screen time and will surely convert Mach-E doubters to at least be curious.