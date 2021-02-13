Land Rover is known for making SUVs of different sizes and purposes. Whether on trails or for urban crawling, there's definitely a Land Rover for you. Despite its renown in making vehicles on robust platforms, the British automaker didn't really make a full-blown pickup truck outside the Defender nameplate.

Can you imagine a Land Rover Discovery pickup truck? Actually, that's a pretty neat idea, especially for the Discovery 4 (also known as LR4 in the US), and would definitely expand the bounds of Land Rover utility beyond the Defender. If you're having a tough time imagining, here's an example from Mexico and it's real.

This Discovery pickup truck conversion was done by VA-K Innovation, a Mexican company that specializes in conversion. Choosing the Discovery 4 was quite obvious because of its body-on-frame construction. Using the standard tubular steel method to extend the frame, these guys completed the conversion, integrating OEM parts whenever possible.

The result is quite neat, as you can see in the images above, and we never thought we'd want a Discovery pickup truck until we saw this one. Even better, the bed even came with wood flooring, adding a touch of finesse into the otherwise rugged build.

VA-K Innovation told The Drive that the truck above is a one-off creation, powered by a 5.0-liter gasoline V8 engine, which makes 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of pull.

Pricing, however, wasn't disclosed but seeing how cool this midsize truck looks, spending a bit wouldn't be so bad. If you're as enamored as us, don't hesitate to contact VA-K Innovation through its official Facebook page. The company isn't closing its doors to the idea of making more in the future.