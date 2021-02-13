Dodge doesn't officially sell cars in the UK. The American company had to pull out of the market in 2010 due to low sales, but that doesn't mean that you can't buy Dodge cars from across the Atlantic. Courtesy of importers, you still can get your hands on the American muscle cars even if you're in that part of the world.

However, we haven't seen Carwow pit a Dodge Challenger in a drag race. For a YouTube channel that gained popularity from its weekly drag races, an appearance of the American muscle is a must – and this is that day.

For the first time, a Challenger visits the UK for a Carwow drag race. And it isn't just a normal Challenger; it's the limited Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – in red and ready to race with its plastic splitter guard still in place.

In this drag race, the Dodge Demon challenges one of Europe's finest, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. The German coupe may be less powerful than the American muscle, but it has certain traits that worked to its advantage.

First off, the 911 Turbo S runs on all fours, while the Demon only powers the rear wheels. The Porsche also weighs lighter than the Dodge, which could offset the power advantage of the American contender. Beyond the theoretical comparison, we know you're here for the real-world comparison, but don't expect much.

Despite wearing drag slicks and the superfluous amount of power coming from the supercharged V8, the Demon struggled with traction. This might as well be Mat Watson's worst drag race yet, at least in our eyes.

You don't believe us? Watch the video atop this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.