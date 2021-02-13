A-frame campers are the coolest. They are lightweight, easy to set up, and allows plenty of natural light inside. They also offer better protection against outside elements, as opposed to other lightweight motorhomes you'll find.

Even better, there's an A-frame pop-up camper courtesy of Aliner. As its name implies, it folds away for stowing and transit, while offering cavernous cabin space for four when fully erect. And there's one for sale if you're planning to try one out yourself.

Found over at Vanlife Trader, this particular Aliner Expedition camper is currently for sale as itself, or you can also buy it with a 2008 Mitsubishi Fuso 4x4 Overlanding truck. In itself, the Aliner pop-up camper can fit either another truck with a flatbed at the rear, or you can tow it separately as a trailer.

In combo with the truck, the A-frame pop-up camper can be removed in under 15 minutes by freeing up the functional flatbed with side rails. Inside, the Aliner Expedition camper can sleep up to four people, plus the whole thing comes with a toiler, indoor shower, and solar power, among others.

The Mitsubishi Fuso FG 4x4, on the other hand, can also be bought separately for $29,000 with 62,000 miles on the clock. The truck works, but an issue with its clutch was declared in the listing. If in perfect running condition, the seller said it should be priced at around $33,000 or more.

The Aliner Expedition camper along with its flatbed is priced at $22,000. Together, you can buy both for $47,000 and drive away with an adventure-ready motorhome (though you may want to fix the clutch first).

If you're interested, you may find more details about this build and view more photos on Vanlife Trader.