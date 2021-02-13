The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a quick machine. With a quarter-mile time of 10.7 seconds (for the 2021 model year), it's one of the reasons why electric vehicles today have gained a reputation in straight-line races unlike before. Well, apart from several Tesla drag races we've seen, of course.

But does the all-electric Porsche sedan has what it takes to win a drag race against the 911 Turbo S and Audi RS6 Avant? More importantly, can it hold on its own in a 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) race?

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

7 Photos

That's what we have here, courtesy of Motorsport Magazine on YouTube. The drag race contenders? A white Porsche Taycan Turbo S, an orange 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S, and a gray Audi RS6 Avant – all under the VW Group but ultimately serving different types of car buyers.

Obviously, the heaviest of the bunch is the Taycan Turbo S, considering the bulk of battery pack it carries. Tipping the scales at 2,349 kilograms (5,179 pounds), the top-spec Taycan is substantially heavier than the RS6 Avant, which weighs 2,209 kg (4,870 lbs).

The 911 Turbo S, despite not being the most powerful of the bunch, has the biggest weight advantage at 1,655 kg (3,649 lbs). The Taycan may be the most powerful and has the most pull here but its weight penalty has a lot of bearing, especially in a race this long.

With that said, we'll spoil this and tell you that the newest 911 Turbo S won the long drag race over the Audi and the Porsche EV. But by how much? Check the quick video embedded on top. Don't worry, it's a no-nonsense race that won't take much of your time.