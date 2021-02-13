Toyota, the most-searched car brand globally and the reigning sales champ of the world, has hit another milestone, albeit limited to the United States. The 30 millionth Toyota has rolled off the assembly line, marking the automaker's strong foothold in the country.

The history of Toyota in the US dates back to more than 60 years ago, but it wasn't until 1986 when the Japanese marque started building cars locally with its joint venture with New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. The first Toyota built in the US was a Corolla.

After 35 years, Toyota has accumulated 10 plants in the US, 14 in North America. The 30 millionth Toyota in the US is the 2021 Toyota Sienna, which rolled off at the automaker's Princeton, Indiana manufacturing plant. The all-new, all-hybrid minivan is regarded as among the most American Toyotas ever – styled and designed by CALTY Design Studios in California and Michigan, while engineering and development were facilitated at the company's R&D facility in Michigan.

The Sienna is the perfect representation of Toyota's future in the US, with the company commitment and drive to offer alternative-powered vehicles: hybrid, electric, and fuel cell. In 2020, 16 percent of Toyota Motor North America sales volume comprised of these alternative-powered cars.

"Being responsible for Toyota’s 30-millionth U.S.–assembled vehicle is a huge point of pride for all of us at Toyota Indiana," said Leah Curry, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana president.

"Together with our supplier partners, we build vehicles with our customers in mind. We’ve worked hard to give them an all-new Sienna that’s ready for any of life’s adventures."

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Toyota Sienna shop now

With 30 million cars manufactured locally and counting, Toyota isn't showing any signs of slowing down especially with its $13 billion investment in the US since 2017, creating 6,500 new jobs. Toyota Indiana, in particular, received $1.3 billion of this investment for new tooling and technology, which led to the creation of 550 new jobs.