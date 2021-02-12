The selection of aftermarket parts for America’s most iconic sports car models is plentiful. For most, there’s an endless list of potential upgrades that can turn a low-trim performance bargain into a high-performance menace to society. However, some are simply cosmetic upgrades that can add a dash of personality to the car. One way to do that is to swap out the taillights, like these Corvette C8-inspired units available for the Chevy Camaro.

The units are only available for late fifth-generation Camaro models from the 2014 and 2015 model year. Chevy gave its coupe a mild makeover for the 2014 model year, which updated the front and rear fascias that necessitated redesigned lighting elements. The new single-piece design per unit was a bit bland compared to the quad-taillight setup of the 2013 model. The Corvette-inspired lights do add some flash to the rear, accurately mimicking the C8’s check mark-styled appearance.

A video posted to the Savage Camaro YouTube channel gives a thorough rundown on installing the new units. One has to remove the rear bumper and the taillight’s plastic coverings from inside the truck to remove the old lighting units. The new units are simple plug-and-play parts, making the installation process a breeze. It’s doable alone, though the rear bumper could give some trouble and may require a second pair of hands to help. The installation took about an hour.

The final product makes it look like the Corvette C8 taillights were made for its older brand sibling. These are, sadly, only available on the 2014 to 2015 Camaro. However, those looking for a new Camaro with someone borrowed from the Corvette could opt for the 2022 model with the Rapid Blue exterior paint that has so far been exclusive to the new C8. It’s doubtful the new paint color will reverse sales that have been steadily falling since 2014.