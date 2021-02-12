

Now that the 2021 Ram TRX is out on the streets and making its way into the hands of customers, it seemed inevitable that we’d write this story. The Hellcat-powered truck starts at $70,095, according to Ram, but good luck finding one for anywhere close to that.

Jalopnik did some digging into national inventory, finding several examples of the TRX listed for over $100,000 – and even one Launch Edition for $143,000. We expected a few grand markups here, or there, but just about every TRX for sale in the country right now is listed for six figures. Loading up a truck on the configurator brings the cost to just over $90,000, but paying 20 percent or so more than that doesn’t make sense for a truck that is sure to depreciate.

For some perspective, a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 has the performance figures to qualify it as a supercar. The mid-engined monster starts at $100,200 and will likely stay in that neighborhood for years to come. On the other hand, the Porsche puts out an impressive 414 horsepower (309 Kw) from its 3.8-liter flat-six, which is still roughly 300 horsepower (224 kW) less than the TRX. The truck’s Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 puts out a frankly stupid 702 hp (524 kW) and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm).

Ford hasn’t provided any details on the upcoming Raptor or V8-powered Raptor R, so there’s no denying that the TRX is the current king of the hill in the truck world. We’re now left to wonder when prices will fall back down to Earth for the masses – er, at least the masses that can afford a near six-figure pickup truck.

