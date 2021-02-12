Cadillac’s Blackwing duo – the CT4-V and CT5-V super sedans – sold out of their initial allotment of 250 examples each within minutes. Customers swooped in to scoop up the last of the gas-powered Cadillac V cars, though those who missed out have one last opportunity to get a car from the first production run. Cadillac will auction off VIN 001 of each model late next month during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale, Arizona auction.

Both are potent performance sedans, though the CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever. It sports a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 – the same mill from the CTS-V – that produces 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (892 Newton-meters) of torque. That helps the luxury four-door reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is around 200 mph (322 kph). Customers can opt to row their own gears with a six-speed manual, though it’s a touch slower to 60 than 10-speed automatic gearbox-equipped models.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

11 Photos

The CT4-V Blackwing is no slouch either. The smaller sedan packs a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 that makes a potent 472 hp (351 kW) and 445 pound-feet (602 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with either the six-speed manual or 10-speed auto, pumping power to the rear wheels. Sprints to 60 mph take 3.8 seconds with the auto box, while its tops speed hits 189 mph (304 kph). Both the CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing sedans are performance powerhouses representing the end of an era for the Cadillac brand.

One-hundred percent of the hammer price from both will benefit Black Ambition, a non-profit initiative helping Black and Latinx entrepreneurs launch start-ups in the tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products/services area. The Arizona auction begins on March 20 and runs through March 27. Expect both to command higher prices than what they would be if bought from the dealership. The CT4-V Blackwing commands $87,775, while the CT5-V costs $125,980. Both include the destination charge.

Gallery: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing