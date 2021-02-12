GM's full-size SUV lineup underwent a total overhaul in the past two years. The Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevrolet Tahoe are all brand new for the 2021 model year. And those large SUVs come with the choice of either naturally aspirated V8 power or an efficient six-cylinder turbodiesel engine. But now the trio could get another powertrain option.

According to a report from Motor Trend, citing an unnamed source, GM is considering a supercharged version of all three of its full-size SUVs. The supercharger would be dealer-installed, and could – in theory – add an additional 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) to the standard 6.2-liter V8, which itself produces 420 hp (313 kW). That would put total output for those supercharged SUVs at just over 600 hp (447 kW) if this report is true.

With that much grunt, the Tahoe would be better suited against powerful alternatives like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Durango Hellcat – both with over 700 hp (522 kW). The upscale Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, meanwhile, would take on powerful posh alternatives like the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. Though we should note this would not be a full-on Escalade V, although that option is reportedly still on the table.

The report doesn't indicate how much this bolt-on supercharger might cost, but MT does suggest that it may not be the only performance option available for the trio in the near future. A second performance package could also join the lineup, which would include bigger brakes and slight suspension tweaks to go with that extra power. Nothing is official, though – we'll have to wait for word from GM to see any or all of these proposed upgrades come to light.