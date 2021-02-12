The Chevy Corvette C8 brought big changes to the icon, putting the engine behind the driver in a first for the car. However, it wasn't the only first Chevy wanted to achieve with its new sports car – there's a right-hand-drive version coming, too, making the new coupe a truly global model for the first time. The automaker has previewed the flipped cockpit, though this is our first clear look at the RHD Corvette in its entirety.

It's surprising how long it took to spot the car out in the wild. Corvette's Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter said back in August that the Golden Bow Tie had already built RHD test cars and that they were out being tested in the US at the time. The new batch of spy photos shows a completely uncovered Accelerate Yellow Metallic-colored Corvette with the driver sitting on the vehicle's right side. It sports the Z51 Performance Package – identifiable by the rear spoiler and upgraded brakes – and body-color accents.

The team made a great effort to craft an interior that would provide the same driver-focused experience regardless of where Chevy sells it. Chevy remains mum on the powertrain details, though overseas customers should expect the same great performance. In the US, the Corvette produces up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque when equipped with the Z51 Performance Pack, powering the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The RHD Corvette will serve three markets: Japan, UK, and Australia. Japan will be the first to get the model, which sold more than 300 examples in just 60 hours, which is impressive for a car still undergoing testing. Chevy has admitted that the RHD C8 could be a risk for the brand. Juechter had previously voiced concerns about the sales volume in Australia, though if Japan is any indication, there'll be fans lining up to buy the new car. An official debut should happen in the coming months.