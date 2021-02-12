The Ford Mustang Mach-E is enjoying a strong start with at least 10,000 examples already produced and roughly 5,000 delivered to dealers. Many reviews are giving the electric crossover the thumbs up and Ford may have even more reasons to be happy with its zero-emission product.

The official EPA numbers for the Mustang Mach-E gave it a range of between 211 and 300 miles at a single charge depending on the version. According to Edmunds though, these figures might be a little too conservative as the crossover is actually capable of more.

The publication’s comparison between the EV’s real-world range and energy consumption numbers and the EPA figures suggests the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Extended Range joins the 300-mile club. Edmunds tested the crossover at 62 degrees Fahrenheit (16.6 degrees Celsius) and it traveled 304 miles at a single charge with an energy consumption of 33.1 kWh per 100 miles. For comparison, the EPA estimated a range of 270 miles and a consumption of 37 kWh / 100 miles.

If you do the math, that’s a 12.6 percent higher real-world range and a 10.5 percent lower energy consumption. In fact, thus the Extended Range AWD model performs better than the EPA estimation for the Extended Range RWD model. This probably means that if the test by Edmunds is accurate, the single-motor Mach-E with the larger battery could be capable of about 330 miles at a charge.

Interestingly, Edmunds notes that every Tesla model it tested failed to deliver the numbers estimated by the EPA. In turn, the Porsche Taycan outperformed the EPA ratings by the widest margin delivering a range of 323 miles or 59.3 percent more than the EPA’s estimation.

