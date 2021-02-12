About a month ago, Porsche launched a new entry-level version of the Taycan in the United States. Starting at $79,900, it’s the least powerful and worst equipped electric Porsche money can buy. Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor with 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 254 pound-feet (344 Newton-meters) of torque.

The company’s US dealers are happy with the introduction of the new base Taycan and expect it to help double the zero-emission sedan’s sales in the country. With 4,414 Taycans delivered to customers in 2020, this could mean Porsche is aiming at close to 10,000 sales this year. According to the dealers, that might be impossible without the addition of a new member.

During the NADA meeting earlier this week, the automaker’s dealers asked whether they could get an all-wheel-drive version of the base Taycan which would meet the requirements of customers from the Snowbelt region. The "competition demands it and the dealers need it," Mike Sullivan, Porsche Dealer Board of Regents, said during the meeting. To that, the automaker responded that it is pushing for an AWD base Taycan but it could take at least two years until it arrives.

The dealers also complained that they need more cars in stock. That’s obviously a good problem to have because it means you are probably selling in good numbers but the dealers acknowledged "the biggest challenge in the network right now is inventory shortages." The situation seems to be almost critical with the 911, of which more than 1,500 examples were sold in the country in December 2020 alone.

"When Porsche had to make production decisions back in April and May, they didn't know exactly what the world was going to look like," Greg Gates, a Porsche dealer from Bellingham, said. "They were understandably cautious, and that's led to some shortages."