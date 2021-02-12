Introduced for the 2019 model, the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition was quickly sold out and the automaker decided to extend its production. It returned in October 2019 for a brief period of time and it turns out dealers couldn't sell all assembled units at the time. You can now buy one again and Lincoln is happy to give you a healthy bonus if you go for it.

CarsDirect obtained a dealer incentive bulletin, showing the Continental Coach Door Edition is now eligible for a $5,000 cash incentive introduced just earlier this week. You won’t see the discount being advertised though so you’ll probably have to ask about it. It’s important to note that the incentive is only eligible for the six-figure Continental Coach Door Edition and not for the standard models.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Lincoln Continental shop now

Our source also clarifies that this is a dealer cash incentive, which means dealers can either offer it or keep it for themselves and generate additional profit. Also, with the Continental now out of production, you’ll have to shop around the country to find a Continental Coach Door Edition example in stock. Bear in mind the rebate is eligible only for certain VINs.

With the death of the Continental in November last year, Ford basically put the end of its sedan production, at least for now. All of the CD4 platform models in the United States - the Continental, MKZ, and Ford Fusion, are now history and the automaker doesn’t have a single sedan in production at this side of the big pond. In Europe, the closely related Mondeo is still available with hybrid and diesel engines.

The current Lincoln rebates in the US end on March 31 but the automaker is yet to announce its Presidents' Day offers.

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition