The Polestar 1, the debut vehicle for Volvo’s new EV brand, first showed off its sleek curves in 2017. And having spent plenty of time in that vehicle since then, we can say definitively that the coupe is one of our favorites cars of recent memory. So if you're like us and love this thing, the latest news from Sweden will likely leave you disheartened – the company is officially ending production after this year.

Polestar said in a press release that the company will discontinue the plug-in hybrid 1 coupe after 2021 following a limited four-year run. The good news is that those interested in taking home one of the final build slots can place their orders with the company right now.

"We've received an overwhelming response from customers and press following the 2017 debut of the Polestar 1 and subsequent deliveries in 2020," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America. "With 619 horsepower, yet retaining the longest electric range of any hybrid vehicle on the current market, this hybrid grand tourer is a testament to the design and technological innovation Polestar passionately pursues."

The Polestar 1 will make way for the mass-market Polestar 2 sedan and eventually models like the 3 and 4 down the line. It was the first and only hybrid from the brand – every Polestar from here on out will be electric – and came powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine and two electric motors, capable of 619 hp (462 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 newton-meters) and offering up to 60 miles (97 kilometers) of pure electric range.

While there is no direct successor to the Polestar 1 planned, the brand will produce a version of the gorgeous Precept concept that debuted earlier in 2020. That vehicle will be a fully electric sports car, and its design will help influence future models like the 3 and 4. But until the Precept comes to life, pour one out for the beloved Polestar 1.