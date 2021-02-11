Later this year, Infiniti will launch a new QX60 for the 2022 model year, giving the important model a much-needed makeover. Spy photos have provided a good look, inside and out, at the updated SUV, though the luxury automaker is now officially teasing it. Camouflage hides a design previewed with the QX60 Monograph prototype revealed last September. Infiniti has also detailed the updated powertrain, including the new nine-speed automatic gearbox.

One thing that won’t change is the engine itself. The 2022 QX60 will continue to use its 3.5-liter V6, which will make the same 295 horsepower (219 kilowatts). Infiniti didn’t mention a new torque rating, though the current SUV delivers 270 pound-feet (366 Newton-meters). The old mill will pair with a new gearbox Infiniti developed with ZF, with the automaker saying the larger ratio spread – nearly 10:1 – will help improve acceleration feel and comfort. The SUV is dropping the brand’s continuously variable transmission.

Infiniti notes that it put the new QX60 through brutal testing, racking up hundreds of thousands of miles and thousands of hours of testing the new machine. That diligence happened inside, too, with spy photos showing a completely revamped interior design. A new dash houses a larger tablet-style infotainment screen that sits above the HVAC vents and other controls. The center console also gets a cleaner, more modern appearance. The interior looks like it will receive a significant step up in quality, materials, and features over the outgoing model.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will arrive in the US and Canada later this year; however, the company says the reveal will happen sometime soon, though it did not provide an exact date. The QX60 shown in the teasers looks nearly production-ready with its tight-fitting camouflage wrap revealing a bold grille, thin headlights, and large lower bumper intakes. The Infiniti QX60 is an important model in the brand’s lineup, and this redesign is welcomed.