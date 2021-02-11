Big changes are afoot for the Lexus lineup, according to the brand's National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman John Iacono in an interview with Automotive News. Not only are new products on the way, but some much-needed tech changes are on the horizon.

Iacono said that Lexus' vehicle introduction cadence wasn't what dealers wanted over the past two years. They needed more updates to the brand's lineup. Now, that's changing. "We've had SUVs that we've been asking for that we have gotten the thumbs up on, and they recently showed us some coming products that I really can't expand on, but that we are very, very enthusiastic about," Iacono told Automotive News.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus concept car teasers

4 Photos

They include what Iacono refers to as a "true three-row people mover," which is likely the successor to the Lexus LX that wears the LQ moniker. An improved LS is also on the way. "Not too many people really understand where we're going with the LS, which will be a true benchmark for the brand," he said.

Iacono confirms the rumor that Lexus is working on a rugged off-road vehicle. It will be a low-volume, halo model for the brand that will be vastly different from what people will expect from a Lexus. An earlier report says that the SUV is has a body-on-frame chassis, but there's not much other info available yet.

The premium brand is getting an EV, too. "I personally with other Lexus dealers have gotten a glimpse of what that might look like when — not if, when — it comes to Lexus, and I believe that it has put a smile on our face, that we're going to have a player in a market," Iacono said. The rest of the world might see this vehicle soon because the marque is teasing a concept (gallery above) with an electric powertrain for a debut in the first quarter of 2021.

One of Lexus' weak points has been its touchpad-controlled infotainment system. This is finally changing, too. "The telematics that are coming our way are going to be industry leading and they're going to be what we currently do not have," Iacono told Automotive News.