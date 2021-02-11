The outgoing C-Class has racked up more than 2.5 million sales, which can only mean Mercedes is not willing to rock the boat too much with the W206's styling. While hundreds of spy shots have revealed the exterior design will play it safe, we barely had the occasion to take a peek inside the cabin. Thankfully, this new video provides us with a better look at the revamped cabin.

YouTuber Mr. Benz was invited by Mercedes to hop on the passenger seat of a still-camouflaged, pre-production prototype in the AMG Line specification and painted in Selenite Grey Magno. While the exterior walkaround doesn’t show something we haven’t seen before, it’s the cabin that caught our attention. Long story short – yes, the C-Class will inherit the dual-screen layout of the flagship S-Class.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class new spy photos

11 Photos

The revamped C gets the fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12.8-inch touchscreen from the range topper, but without the 3D functionality of the driver’s display seen in the S-Class. According to C-Class chief engineer Christian Frueh, the big center screen has all the MBUX goodies of the W223 luxobarge.

It is worth mentioning we’ve seen some of the earlier prototypes that did not have the massive central. Instead, those C-Class test cars had a smaller screen with physical (touch-sensitive?) controls for the climate settings. Chances are only the more expensive trim levels will feature the S-Class-esque touchscreen whereas the more affordable ones will get the layout pictured below.

Getting back to the new prototype at hand, its steering wheel with the individual double side spokes is also borrowed from upper Mercedes models. A new-generation head-up display will double the size of the previous-generation C-Class’ HUD, but it won’t be the same setup used in the S-Class. Christian Frueh then goes on to talk about the engines available upon launch, all of which will be mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The video gets really interesting when he takes the new C-Class to the maximum on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. It’s a rare occasion to see a pre-production car being driven close to its top speed, with the digital dash showing 157 mph (252 km/h) at one point. The prototype seemed quite springy for a non-AMG model, and we got to learn from Christian Frueh the new generation will bring the option of rear-wheel steering.

The world reveal is scheduled to take place on February 23 when the sedan will lose its final pieces of camouflage. We're thinking the wagon is going to follow in the second half of the year, with the AMG C43 (or is it C53?) and C63 probably planned for a 2022 release. The go-faster derivatives could downsize to hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrains, but nothing is official at this point.

The lineup could grow with the generation switch as Mercedes might finally go after the Audi A4 Allroad with a C-Class All-Terrain serving as a jacked-up rugged wagon with standard AWD and air suspension.