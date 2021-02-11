Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Tim Burton (no, not the director), also known as Shmee150, has a tasty collection of supercars that could make any petrolhead drool. The supercar connoisseur owns a garage of special vehicles such as the McLaren Senna and 675LT Spider, as well as a Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro and GT R Roadster. He also owns the keys to a Toyota GR Yaris and a Supra, plus of course an electric vehicle in the form of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

While most of these cars are from European brands, Burton also has an affection for an American brand. He currently owns a Ford Focus RS Heritage and a Ford GT, but his latest acquisition from the Blue Oval comes with a lot of muscle – a Mustang Shelby GT500.

Shmee150's intention to buy a supercharged Mustang wasn't a secret. He revealed last year that he's adding four more vehicles to his garage, and that includes the Shelby GT500. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plan continuously pushed back to the backburner/

The current situation didn't hold back the YouTube celebrity, though. With the help of Auto Tempest, who handled the sourcing of the exact Shelby GT500 he's looking for (including the exact options), the order wasn't so tall after all.

Shmee's newest Shmeemobile comes in Grabber Lime paint color, which is the same as the press vehicle we reviewed before (minus the tape and racing stripes) and the default color via the Ford online configurator. His supercharged 'Stang comes with the coveted Carbon Fiber Track Package, though, so it has the naked carbon fiber wheels, huge wing, splitter wickers, and rear seat delete.

Burton's next purchase would be the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and BMW M3 Competition, which will both arrive this year. He's also looking to buy a TVR Griffith if it ever reaches production.