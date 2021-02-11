Jeep on Sunday released a Super Bowl ad starring Bruce Springsteen – the first for the rock icon, with a heartfelt message of unity in tow. It was one without controversy, as the automaker had to explain why part of Michigan wasn't included in the commercial.

That wasn't the end of it, though, as Jeep had to take down the video – or at least put it in private – due to a recent controversy that the singer's apparently facing. It looks like this is something that Jeep couldn't explain this time.

According to reports, first brought to light by TMZ, Springsteen was arrested on November 14, 2020 for driving while intoxicated (DWI). He's also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

New York Post reported that Springsteen was arrested in his hometown – at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the National Park Service. The Boss was cooperative during the arrest, said the spokesperson.

The TMZ report also added that Springsteen didn't have prior arrests for DWI and is scheduled to face federal court in the next few weeks.

As mentioned, Jeep's Super Bowl LV ad has been put in private as of this writing. In a statement to New York Post, a Jeep spokesperson said that it's inappropriate for them to comment on details of a matter that they've only read about, thus couldn't substantiate.

"But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned," the spokesperson added.