Yes, you heard that right, the Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel recently set a fuel-mileage benchmark of 33mpg. As such, the 1500 HFE joins the quickest, fastest, most powerful, and most fuel-efficient Ram lineups ever. So what makes it such a steady sipper?

Rather unsurprisingly, it starts under the hood with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. Along with its unsurpassed highway rating of 33 mpg, the unit also delivers 23 mpg in the city. However, even with a soft spot for the environment, Ram’s class-leading pickup still brings the same durability and vigor you can expect from the other vehicles in the lineup.

“The Ram 1500 is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 pound-feet (650-Newton-meters) of torque and the most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds, and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – very solid numbers for such a fuel-efficient truck.

The Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel engine is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-foot 7-inch bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Other features on the brochure include a black bumper and grille, tonneau cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps and cloth bucket seats.

There isn’t a wide color palette when it comes to the exterior but let’s be honest here, this isn’t a Fiat 500, it’s a heavy-duty work truck. As such, you can have Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal. Regardless, HFE EcoDiesel models will start at $42,240 MSRP (excluding the destination fee of $1,695) and go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.