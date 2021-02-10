The 718 and 911 sports car lineups remain at the core of Porsche, but the Zuffenhausen brand has greatly expanded its portfolio to lure in different customers. There are no fewer than three SUVs (Macan, Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe) that carry the Porsche crest, along with the Panamera liftback/wagon duo and the Taycan electric sedan. In a few weeks, the portfolio will further grow with the addition of the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Initially teased as a concept car during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the zero-emissions wagon in production form is inching closer. Porsche took to Instagram to reveal brand ambassador and former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber had the opportunity to drive a thinly camouflaged prototype. The 44-year-old Australian professional racing driver says the reveal will take place within the next two months.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo teasers

4 Photos

"Phenomenal first drive for me with this beauty. Drives like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, smells like a Porsche. It's a proper sports car with even more space and ground clearance now. Expect the World Premiere of the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo to take place in less than eight weeks. In dealerships as early as this summer. I can't wait. It's the perfect car for the Australian outback and the German Autobahn."

There you have it – the world premiere is scheduled to take place likely before the end of March and Porsche dealers will have the Taycan Cross Turismo in their showrooms as early as this summer. Mark Webber was likely referring to European dealerships as we’re thinking the Old Continent will have first dibs on the silent, jacked-up wagon that practically won’t have a rival.

Considering the swoopy shape of the Cross Turismo, we’re not expecting the wagon to be significantly more practical than the standard Taycan, which can accommodate 14.3 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats. It’s worth mentioning the Turbo and Turbo S flavors of the electric sedan have a slightly smaller trunk, offering a volume of 12.9 cubic feet.

It’s the same story with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo relationship as the latter only brings a minimal improvement in cargo capacity. Porsche’s upcoming electric model will have an ace up its sleeve over the gasoline-fueled wagon by sitting slightly higher for better ground clearance to earn its "Cross" suffix. The plastic cladding around the wheel arches will further denote its SUV-like traits, and it makes us wonder whether there will also be a standard Taycan Sport Turismo.

It would make sense for Porsche to sell the Taycan Cross Turismo with a standard air suspension to enable an adjustable ride height. The lineup will likely mirror that of the sedan, and we’re curious to find out if a rear-wheel-drive will be offered as the base trim the sedan recently got in North America and Europe.

We should have answers to most of these questions in the weeks to come.