In July last year, Ford announced an all-new graphics package for the GT supercar. At the time, the automaker provided an early preview of the customization option with three samples and it turns out there are even more available color schemes.

Through its motorsport division, Multimatic - the company that builds the GT in Canada - has unveiled the first customer car from the Ford GT Studio Collection, “an ultra-exclusive and unique collaboration between Ford Performance and Multimatic.” It’s looking absolutely stunning and is different from the three initial packages previewed last summer.

The vehicle in question is a 2021 GT finished in black as the main exterior color with contrasting red stripes and brake calipers. It’s worth noting that the stripes seem to be solid rather than the half-transparent twin stripes of the standard GT from the previous model years. Interestingly, there's a graphic highlighting the mid-engine intakes. The side mirror caps are finished in the same black color as the rest of the car as opposed to the contrasting color combo seen in the initial renderings.

Ford’s original announcement about the 2021 GT’s customization options included three different color combos - red, blue, and white main color with contrasting stripes and mirrors caps. It turns out these won’t be the only available options as this first customer example confirms.

For the 2021 model year, the GT supercar is slightly more powerful with the 3.5-liter V6 engine delivering 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) in all trim levels. That’s possible thanks to upgraded pistons and ignition coils, as well as a new engine calibration creating a broader torque curve. Larger intercoolers and a new Akrapovič titanium exhaust system conclude the mechanical upgrades for the new model year.