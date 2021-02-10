BMW hasn’t made a fully fledged M wagon in over a decade, and while they’re about to blend practicality with performance, the recipe will be used for the first-ever M3 Touring. Independent artist X-Tomi Design is thinking bigger than that by giving the recently launched M5 CS the long-roof treatment as a hypothetical follow-up to the V10-powered M5 E61 Touring discontinued way back in 2010.

It’s too late in the M5’s life cycle for a wagon to join the lineup, but that didn’t stop our Hungarian buddy from stretching the sedan to create this dreamy estate. Dare we say it’s more desirable than the donor car and there would probably be enough demand to justify a limited production run at the right price. However, this M5 CS Touring will only exist in the virtual realm.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M5 CS

107 Photos

With a powerful engine at the front and a huge cargo area in the back, the hypothetical M5 wagon would be the ultimate family hauler and perfect for a one-car garage. The sedan offers supercar levels of acceleration, sprinting to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 10.4 seconds before topping out at a limited 190 mph (305 km/h). Let’s just say kids would never be late for school if BMW were to turn the M5 CS into a wagon.

To be fair, the M5 CS is slightly less practical than the lesser M5 and M5 Competition as it eschews the three-seat rear bench in favor of a pair of individual body-hugging seats with a storage area between them. It’s a compromise some would be willing to make if BMW were to bring back the M5 wagon formula.

Even though there’s no bona fide M5 wagon, the silver lining is an M Performance variant of the Touring is available in some parts of the world. The M550i has a big twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with over 500 hp on tap, and while it’s not the 626-hp output you get in the CS, that’s still plenty of punch for a wagon. Should you need even more oomph, Audi will happily direct you to its RS6 Avant and Mercedes to its AMG E63 S Wagon.