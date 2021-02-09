The refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse arrives with a base price of $23,395 (before the $1,195 destination fee). In comparison, the 2020 model (there was no 2021 version) started at $22,995 – a difference of $400 versus the updated crossover.

The refreshed Eclipse Cross sports a new nose. The grille is better integrated that includes LED runnings lights following the edge of the grille. The main headlights and fog lights are in the lower corners.

At the back, the overhauled hatchback no longer has a light cutting through the center. The change also forces redesigned taillights.

Some big tech changes are on the inside. A new eight-inch infotainment display comes on the LE, SE, and SEL trim levels. A redesigned center stack moves the screen two inches closer to the driver. The system supports Apple CarPlay 3 and Android Auto 4. The SE and SEL are available with navigation.

The cabin receives heated seats as standard on the LE, SE, and SEL grades. The SEL gets a heated steering wheel and optional light gray leather upholstery choice. On the SEL with Touring Package, there are heated rear seats.

All models have a safety suite with forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning. The LE, SE, and SEL add automatic high beams. The SE and SEL get blind spot warning with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Trim Level Price For 2WD Model (Excluding $1,195 Destination) Price For AWD Model (Excluding $1,195 Destination) ES $23,395 $24,995 LE $24,745 $26,345 SE $26,145 $27,745 SE with Panorama Package $27,145 $28,745 SEL $27,395 $28,995 SEL with Touring Package $29,495 $31,095

Mechanically, the 2022 Eclispe Cross gets a tweaked suspension. There are larger rear shock shafts and the overall tuning is different. The company adds a cross member to the rear suspension for improved rigidity.