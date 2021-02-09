The Ford S-Max is a comfortable minivan with available five- and seven-seat configurations, which the company sells in Europe. The model was updated in October 2019 and is now getting an important addition to the engine range in the form of a hybrid powertrain. The S-Max Hybrid is the first-ever electrified model in the history of the model line and it’s already looking quite promising.

Under the hood, the stylish MPV gets a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine, supported by a small electric motor, a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery, and the latest generation of the automaker’s power-split transmission. The result is a peak output of 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and an average fuel consumption of 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers or 36.7 miles per gallon. The corresponding CO2 emissions are 146-147 grams per kilometer measured by Europe’s WLTP standard.

Gallery: Ford S-Max Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid

15 Photos

Given the size of the S-Max, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in 9.8 seconds shouldn’t come as a surprise. It may not be the fastest vehicle on the road but Ford promises a “smooth, linear acceleration” that complements the S-max’s “inherently sporty character.”

“From a sporty, car-like driving experience to seats that fold flat at the push of a button, innovations that fit perfectly into family life have always been a big part of the S-Max appeal. That makes the efficient and refined new hybrid powertrain a natural addition to the lineup,” Ford says.

The Galaxy minivan, the S-Max’s more utilitarian brother, is also getting the same electrified powertrain. It’s a bit slower in the off-the-line acceleration but offers even more cargo room in both the five- and seven-seat layouts. Even if all seven seats are in place, you can use 300 liters (10.59 cu-ft) of cargo volume. Once you fold down the second and third row of seats, you’ll have a giant 2,339-liter (82.6 cu-ft) boot at your disposal.