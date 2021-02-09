After Renault’s Le Car and Ferrari’s LaFerrari, the Le Mansory debuted in late June 2020 as a complete aftermarket package for the current-generation Ford GT. As with virtually all of the tuner’s builds, the comprehensive styling package was… polarizing, to say the least. Well, the custom shop has now managed to get its hands on a second GT to overhaul Blue Oval’s mid-engined supercar in an equally striking manner.

The predominantly blue paint of the original build has made way for a more sinister black finish with a red central stripe and in-your-face Le Mansory red lettering on the side skirts and rear wing. The cabin continues the two-tone theme of the body, once again with the car’s official name spelled out using large letters embroidered onto the Alcantara-wrapped side sills.

There’s more to the Le Mansory (yes, that’s the official name) than the different colors used inside and out as the German tuner has fitted a custom body kit made out of carbon fiber. It gives the Ford GT wider fenders (+ 1.97 inches or 5 centimeters) and comes along with a triple exhaust system and completely new headlights. The V6 performance machine now rides on custom 21-inch forged wheels and features some wild aero, including dual roof scoops and a massive diffuser.

Backing up the bold design changes is an uprated configuration of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter engine, now delivering 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters). It’s an increase of 53 hp and 70 lb-ft (95 Nm) over the stock version, enabling a top speed of 220 mph (354 km/h) or slightly higher than the 216-mph velocity achieved by the standard GT.

The original Le Mansory is actually up for grabs, with the tuners themselves listing the car on Mobile.de for a cool €1.8 million. That works out to approximately $2.17M at current exchange rates. The second car unveiled this week will be followed by a third and final build, which is a good or a bad thing depending on whether you enjoy the tuner's wild creations.