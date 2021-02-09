If none of them tickle your fancy, customers can build their own accessory bundles.
Aside from offering an extended lineup with four trim levels and a fully loaded First Edition for the Bronco Sport, Ford is providing further customization options courtesy of more than 100 accessories. Choosing the ones you want is a time-consuming process given the sheer amount of extras available, so the Blue Oval is making your life easier by creating five accessory bundles to suit various preferences.
Dubbed “lifestyle accessory bundles,” these are divided into the following categories: Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo. These dealer-installed accessory bundles come with Yakima goodies and can be selected when you place an order for a new Bronco Sport. In addition, the goodies can be rolled into vehicle financing to avoid the hassle of having to pay for them separately.
Here’s what you get with each accessory bundle:
Bike
- Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack (tilt, two-bike)
- Roof rail crossbars
- Yakima roof rack-mounted basket (medium, with net)
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Water
- Yakima kayak carrier with locks
- Yakima awning
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Snow
- Yakima hitch-mounted ski/snowsport rack
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Camping
- Yakima Skyrise two-person rooftop tent
- Yakima awning
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Cargo
- Yakima 16-cubic-foot roof-mounted cargo box
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
If none of them match your requirements, Ford says Bronco Sport customers can create their very own bundles by selecting the specific accessories from more than 100 items available. The dedicated section on Ford’s 2021 Bronco Sport web page currently features no fewer than 162 items, varying from roof racks and tents to off-road recovery kits and a battery jump start pack.
The Bronco Sport has had a strong start on the market, with Ford delivering more than 5,000 units in the final quarter of 2020 and a little over 8,000 in January 2021 alone. The “baby Bronco” is a hot commodity as some dealers are marking up the model by as much as $10,000, which rarely happens to a mainstream compact crossover.
