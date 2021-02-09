Finally. More than two years since the concept car made an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi is about to take the wraps off the production-ready E-Tron GT. Subjected to an unusually long teaser campaign, Ingolstadt’s equivalent of the Porsche Taycan is breaking cover today, complete with a high-performance RS version.

Dozens of spy shots have revealed the exterior design will essentially be a carbon copy of the showcar from L.A., with changes limited to bigger side mirrors, regular door handles, and some minor modifications to the bumpers. Dare we say it’ll be quite the looker, and just as important, it will be more than just a Taycan with Four Rings as Audi has successfully given the E-Tron GT its own design identity.

Gallery: Audi RS E-Tron GT Prototype Vehicle

91 Photos

The newest Tesla Model S rival has been in series production since the end of last year and it’s being assembled at the Böllinger Höfe facility where the naturally aspirated R8 is produced. It’s the first electric car from Audi with a flat-floor architecture as a result of using the J1 platform that debuted on the Taycan in late 2019.

The technical specifications should closely mirror those of its cousin from Zuffenhausen, but it would make sense for the E-Tron GT to be slightly less powerful considering it will undercut the Taycan in terms of pricing. In other words, don’t expect the range-topping RS to match the performance of the Turbo S, and the same goes for the lesser trim levels.

From the few details released by Audi so far, we know the E-Tron GT will come with Quattro all-wheel drive, an optional carbon fiber roof, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and upwards of 600 horsepower for the flagship RS model. The Porsche Taycan recently got a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version in North America and Europe serving as the entry-level trim, and it’s likely only a matter of time before there will be an equivalent E-Tron GT base model.

It will be interesting to see whether Audi is planning a wagon version of the E-Tron GT considering we’re months away from seeing the Taycan Cross Turismo. Even if that’s going to be the case, it will happen later during the life cycle, therefore we’re not holding our breath for an announcement to be made during the sedan’s premiere later today.

The livestream will start at 1 PM Eastern / 6 PM GMT.