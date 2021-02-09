The production of the 2021 Chevy Corvette is still at a halt, with a projected return on February 16. With that said, we could say that a lot of orders will be delayed. Stallone's order isn't one of them.

Apparently, the 74-year-old action star has received keys for his Corvette Convertible, courtesy of Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro in Tennessee. The dealership's owner and wife even delivered the mid-engine sports car to Florida themselves.

This was announced through the dealership's Facebook post (embedded above), which came with a caption:

We are extremely proud and honored (and a little star-struck) to be able to say Sylvester Stallone is now one of our customers. We sold him this beautiful 2021 C8 Corvette! Here, Owner Bo Trivett and wife Jennifer are delivering him this beautiful car! Thanks for your business, Sly!

As you can see, Stallone's Vette comes in Rapid Blue finish and wears a set of Spectra Gray aluminum wheels. Inside, black and blue leather populates most parts, matching the exterior.

Based on the included images on the social media post, Stallone's Corvette doesn't have the Z51 Performance Package, which is something that most Corvette buyers opt for. Of note, 2020 Corvette C8 buyers were big spenders, with 76 percent choosing to add the $5,995 Z51 Performance Package.

Speaking of options, Chevy has brought back the Carbon Fiber Ground Effects option for the 2021 Corvette, although you won't be able to order it via the online configurator.

You can, however, order it via the Chevrolet Accessories website with a $4,695 sticker price. That money gets you two side rocker panel moldings and a front splitter, as well as all the hardware needed for installation. Even better, it can be retrofitted to a 2020 model. The downside is, that price doesn't include installation.