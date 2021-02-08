McLaren’s dominance at the drag strip is well-known and well-documented. The supercar maker builds exceptional performance machines that appear to offer much more than what the manufacture advertises. One of the company’s latest – the 765LT – takes the already hot 720S and makes it more menacing. Countless videos have shown the 765 Long Tail’s otherworldly quarter-mile times, though the latest DragTimes video of the car is something to behold.

A previous DragTimes video showed the supercar return a 9.33-second quarter-mile time with sticky, still-road-legal Toyo R888R tires. Stock tires on the car returned an impressive 9.41-second time. However, Brooks Weisblat wanted to improve that number and took the car back to the track with the car wearing its stock tires. This time, the McLaren returned a stunning 9.37-second quarter-mile time at 151.83 miles per hour (244 kilometers per hour). Those are impressive performance numbers for a stock supercar, though the McLaren has the specs to back them up.

Gallery: 2021 McLaren 765LT: First Drive

59 Photos

The supercar sports the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter offered in the 720S, though with some notable upgrades like the forged aluminum pistons and Senna-sourced gaskets. The engine produces 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The power routes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. McLaren claimed a 2.7-second zero-to-60 (96 kilometers per hour) time, though DragTimes saw a 2.1-second time returned.

Production for the ultra-quick supercar is limited to a run of just 765 units, each starting at $358,000, which seems like a performance bargain when you think about it. The McLaren 765LT is a stunningly quick supercar that pushes the limits of road-going cars. Sticker, drag-dedicated tires would likely help the vehicle achieve even more impressive quarter-mile and acceleration times. We can only expect the car to get quicker as tuners and tinkerers massage even more power from the supercar.