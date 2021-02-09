It's been a long time coming, but the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT is finally here. The first Audi electric sedan uses Porsche Taycan underpinnings but employs a number of specific design elements and interior cues to help it stand out from its not-so-distant cousin. Unlike the Taycan, though, the E-Tron GT comes with two electric motors and more horsepower out of the box – as well as a range-topping RS model. But more power also means that the E-Tron is a bit pricier than the Porsche to start.

Performance

The E-Tron GT features a standard dual-motor setup, unlike the Taycan's newly added base rear-motor layout. The front permanent synchronous motor produces 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) while the rear motor produces 429 hp (320 kW). Total system output sits at 469 hp (350 kW) – or up to 522 hp (390 kW) and 472 pound-feet (630 newton-meters) with the overboost function. Overboost adds an extra burst of power for 2.5 seconds with launch control active. All told, the E-Tron GT will hit 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and will continue on to a top track speed of 152 mph.

If you want an even faster Audi E-Tron GT, there is an RS model that gets a more powerful rear motor. That back motor alone now produces 450 hp (335 kW), and when combined with the front motor, they offer a total system output of 590 hp (440 kW) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) – or 637 hp (475 kW) with overboost engaged. All told, the RS E-Tron GT will hit 60 in 3.1 seconds and has a limited top speed of 155 mph. That makes this EV as quick to 60 as an R8.

Horsepower Torque 0-60 Top Speed Audi E-Tron GT 469 / 637 474 / 612 3.1 Seconds 155 MPH Lucid Air 480 - 1,080 443 - 2,950 2.5 Seconds 168 MPH Porsche Taycan 469 / 750 472 / 774 2.6 Seconds 162 MPH Tesla Model S 503 / 1,020 487 / NA 2.0 Seconds 155 MPH

Range And Charging

The Audi E-Tron GT uses a 93.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack – same as in the range-topping Taycan Turbo S. Paired to an 800-volt electrical architecture, the E-Tron has a charging rate of 270 kilowatts on DC fast chargers, which allows it to replenish from five percent to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes. Audi says it’s among the quickest charging rate of any EV on sale today.

Estimated range for the base E-Tron GT is 238 miles, and the RS E-Tron GT achieves an estimated 232 miles of range. Although, neither of those figures have been certified by the EPA.

Battery Pack Motors Range Audi E-Tron GT 93.4-kWh Two 238 Miles (est.) Lucid Air 113.0-kWh Two 503 Miles Porsche Taycan 79.2 / 93.4-kWh One / Two 227 Miles Tesla Model S 100.0-kWh Two / Three 520 Miles (est.)

Price

Even the most affordable E-Tron GT isn’t cheap. The electric Audi costs $99,900 for the base Quattro Premium Plus model and crests six figures with the mid-range Quattro Prestige model, which starts at $107,100. The sportiest option, the RS E-Tron GT, costs a whopping $139,900. But Audi anticipates that the E-Tron GT will qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives when it officially goes on sale this summer.