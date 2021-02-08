The Nissan Xterra was a rugged SUV using the frame from the contemporary Frontier pickup, and it lasted for two generations from the 2000 model year to 2015. With the introduction of a new Frontier, this might be the right time to revive the model, and even Nissan is allegedly discussing it. With these factors in mind, here's how a revived model might look if the vehicle gets a production green light.

The rendering uses the front end of the new Frontier. Compared to the old pickup, there's a much more angular, muscular appearance. Farther back, a prominent rack spans the roof. Unfortunately, this design lacks the two-tier top that's a hallmark of the first two Xterra generations. The image incorporates the angled C-pillar and floating roof from the new Pathfinder.

We need to tip our hat to the creator of this rendering because Vedant Gohel is still a high school student. He did quite a good job putting this image together.

With the Kicks, Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, and Armada, the Nissan lineup in the United States has no shortage of crossovers. However, the new Xterra would be body-on-frame, while everything except for the Armada has a unibody chassis, and this setup might be a selling point for some customers.

Nissan could potentially position the revived Xterra as a rugged, off-road-focused vehicle. This would give the brand a competitor against the new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

In 2020, Nissan used its Navara pickup to create the three-row X-Terra for the Middle East. If the automaker builds this one, then the North American version could follow a similar recipe using the Frontier.