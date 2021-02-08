Chevy will expand its lineup of electric vehicles later this month with the Bolt EUV. The automaker will introduce it alongside a refreshed version of its Bolt hatchback. However, in the lead up to the reveal, the Bow Tie brand has focused on hyping the crossover variant with a series of teasers that haven't shown much of the new model. The latest, further expanding the Disney tie-in, focuses on the model's interior roominess.

Chevy, teaming up with Walt Disney World to reveal the new model, features the Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts hitching a ride inside the crossover. It's a super-short, 15-second teaser that keeps much of the car – inside and out – hidden from view with careful camera framing. The commercial closes with a bold "Everybody In" splashed across the screen, a bird's eye view of a tiny white pre-production Bolt EUV driving into the distance.

While the Bolt EUV will be a new model, it also represents an end. The new crossover, and the redesigned hatch, will be the last of GM's EVs that won't feature the automaker's new Ultium battery technology. Future GM EVs will utilize the tech. The Bolt EUV will borrow the Buick Velite 7 EV's underpinnings – it's an electric model offered in China. Chevy will upgrade the batteries to improve the range in the US.

The Bolt EUV's crossover credentials should give it more credibility with customers. The high-riding Bolt will also be the first Chevy model to offer GM's Super Cruise semi-self-driving technology as the company expands its availability to other brands. General Motors has reinforced its commitment to electric vehicles, promising 30 new EVs globally through 2025 with the ultimate goal of phasing out gas-powered cars from its lineup by 2035. We'll see the 2022 Bolt EUV and the redesigned hatchback debut on February 14.