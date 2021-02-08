Ferrari introduced the SF90 Stradale in 2019, the most powerful road-going Ferrari ever. The automaker helped the model claim that title by using hybrid technology, pairing its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors to develop a combined 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts). Its hybrid designation doesn’t inhibit its performance, with the automaker offering the Assetto Fiorano package to help further enhance the model’s “racing spirit.”

A new video from the Varryx YouTube channel gets up close with the car, showing off the sleek model in detail, along with some of the Assetto Fiorano pack upgrades. The package, available upon request to customers, cuts 30 kilograms (66 pounds) from the car’s curb weight. That’s achieved with the addition of lightweight materials – titanium springs and exhaust, and carbon-fiber wheels. Ferrari also upgrades the shock absorbers, which took inspiration from Ferrari’s experience in GT competitions.

Other changes the package makes to the car include a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler paired with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which help improve downforce and grip. Sadly, the video doesn’t show the supercar in motion, though it does highlight the car’s optional two-tone exterior paint scheme. Stock, the supercar can sprint to 60 miles per hour (196 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and 125 mph (201 kph) in 6.7 seconds. The car’s top speed is 211 mph (339 kW). The hybrid powertrain makes 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, too.

Those are impressive numbers, but the SF90 Stradale is still a hybrid. All-electric propulsion is available with a range of 16 miles (25 kilometers) with a maximum speed of 84 mph (135 kph). It represents Ferrari’s future, with a stunning new look that retains the company’s svelte, aerodynamically minded styling, driver-focused interior, and screaming V8 engine. The Assetto Fiorano package takes it just a bit further.