The new Mitsubishi Outlander is coming soon. We were already told the debut would happen on February 16, and leaked images already give us a glimpse of what to expect. Now, we know how that debut will happen, and dare we say, will it be an unboxing instead of a reveal?

That's because Mitsubishi has partnered with Amazon to debut the redesigned SUV. As such, the above teaser video from the automaker shows a massive cardboard box with Amazon logos sitting in a driveway, just waiting to be opened. It will be opened on February 16 at 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, and since Mitsubishi and Amazon are collaborating on this, the event will take place on Amazon Live.

Gallery: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teasers

"We’re focused on creating unique experiences that surprise and delight our customers, and unveiling the new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander on Amazon Live brings the excitement of an auto show directly to customers’ homes," said Munira Rahemtulla, director of Amazon Live. "This collaboration allows us to provide more options for customers to discover new products and brands, and helps Mitsubishi connect with customers in a new and meaningful way."

Of course, we already have an idea of what to expect. Leaked photos from early December allegedly show the new Outlander fully revealed from both the front and rear, and it's a bold creation to say the least. Styling is heavily influenced by the Engelberg Tourer concept shown in 2019, with the front clip featuring large central lamps and thin lights atop a rather geometric face. Underneath, the new Outlander is expected to borrow bones from the Nissan Rogue, including engines. A plug-in hybrid model is also likely for the future.

"The debut of the all-new 2022 Outlander caps off the reimagining of the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States," said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer for Mitsubishi in North America. "Our collaboration with Amazon underscores the game-changing spirit at the heart of this car and our brand."

You can catch the Outlander debut with all the information on February 16, right here at Motor1.com.