What now seems like an endless stream of production problems for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 will continue for at least one more week. The production halt announced on January 29 and initially planned for just a week will be extended until February 16, the automaker has just confirmed.

GM Bowling Green Corvette Assembly Communications Manager, Rachel Bagshaw, told GM Authority the production of the supercar won’t be restarted at the plant until next Monday. The shutdown is caused by unspecified supply chain issues that are reportedly not related to the global microchip shortage, affecting virtually the entire industry from budget brands to premium marques.

In late January, General Motors announced that “supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production.” At the time, the automaker seemed positive it’ll manage the problem quickly and will resume production on Monday, February 8.

The production of the new Corvette hasn’t been running smoothly ever since the C8’s launch in late 2019. An UAW strike first delayed the production start. A few months later, the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories worldwide and delayed the new Corvette’s rollout.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Corvette shop now

The Corvette C8 is entering the new model year without major changes. Under the hood is the same naturally-aspirated V8 engine and even the price remains unchanged - the 1LT entry-level trim level starts at $59,995, including a $1,095 destination freight charge. Later this year, the Corvette Z06 should finally join the range.