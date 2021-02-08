The new F-150 Raptor is arguably one of the most significant new car launches for Ford this year. The company bets big on the performance truck, which comes with several important modifications that make it an even more potent offering than its predecessor. Heck, Ford even had to modify its production line and make it fit the Raptor’s chunky 37-inch tires.

We know for a fact a V8-powered model is coming very soon in the form of the so-called Raptor R. For now, you can get the 2021 F-150 Raptor only with a V6 gasoline engine and it seems that Ford has no plans to diversify the powertrain range with an electrified unit. That’s what a high-ranked executive confirmed to MuscleCarsAndTrucks.

The publication asked the new Raptor’s program manager, Tony Greco, whether the off-road-focused truck has been developed with electrified powertrains in mind. Ford has the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid currently on sale and is putting the finishing touches on the fully-electric F-150 Electric.

“No. We designed and engineered Raptor to be Raptor,” Greco told the site.

MuscleCarsAndTrucks speculates that Ford could introduce some Raptor hardware to the conventional F-150 models, including the hybrid and zero-emission versions. This sounds like a bit of a stretch to us but we don’t say it’s impossible.

We are surely more excited by the upcoming Raptor R which will combine all of the Raptor's hardware upgrades with a more powerful V8 engine. There have been rumors about a 5.2-liter version of the new Raptor but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. It won’t be long until we find out what’s the engine under the hood though - Ford has promised the Raptor R will debut for the 2022 model year.