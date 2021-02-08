Just a few days after the official announcement of Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, it was confirmed every brand within its portfolio will get a chance for a bright future. This, obviously, also includes Chrysler, which is arguably the most troubled marque in the family. However, the American company has passionate advocates within the newly-founded automaker and it seems that some of them even get emotional about Chrysler.

David Kelleher, chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, recently had a chat with Automotive News and expressed his belief that Chrysler can be rescued if it shares more platforms and technologies with PSA Group. He even said he’d feel “violated” if the brand was dropped altogether.

"This whole thing started with Chrysler," Kelleher told the publication. "I don't want to get emotional about a brand, that's not the case. But I don't want to see a brand like that left at the sideline and just thrown out to pasture."

Kelleher also talked about the situation with the dealership network of Stellantis in the United States. He said the dealers are doing great with the rollout of new-style Jeep-centered showrooms. But the network has to improve significantly when it comes to sales of electric cars.

"In fairness, the manufacturer should have every right to expect that their dealer body is prepared to sell whatever they build," Kelleher told Automotive News. "So as a network, our dealers have to become a lot better than we probably are now at selling electric. We need to invest in infrastructure, train our personnel and adapt our processes.”