This year’s Super Bowl includes industry firsts for just about everyone. In the sports world, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in history to play the big game in their home stadium. However, during the commercial break, Cadillac will be airing an advertisement for its first-ever electric vehicle, the LYRIQ. And it’s clear they’ve pulled out all the stops.

The short starts with Timothée Chalamet who plays Edgar, the son of Edward Scissor-Hands. Like his father, he struggles in just about every facet of normal life having shears for hands. Being the stand-out mom she is, Kim – played by Winona Ryder – presents him with a brand-new Cadillac LYRIQ equipped with Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance, allowing Edgar to theoretically drive unhindered.

It’s no doubt a touching ad, but we’d be remiss not to talk a bit more about the new Caddy and what it’s all about. Along with the flashy hands-free facility, the new EV features the underpinnings from GM’s Ultium system offering an estimated range of more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) from a full charge.

The new Cadillac will also feature a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display – almost ubiquitous with EVs nowadays – which comes bearing a customizable user-interface. For those who are slightly apprehensive about taking a turn onto electric avenue, you’ll be relieved to know that Super Cruise technology will also be available on the 2021 Escalade, CT4, and CT5.

Regardless of how warm or cold you are on electric vehicles, there’s no escaping the fact that they are a driving force in the current American automotive industry. If you bleed Castrol, this isn’t the end of the world, but it’s clear that these cars are here to stay.