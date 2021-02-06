Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, this is a Ford F-530 Sun Sport motorhome with a flat-bed on the back. From the front, it looks just like any other RV you’d see on the road, but we’d be remiss not to mention that this behemoth is listed as a truck on Cars & Bids. So what’s it all about?

Starting at the back, the clear focal point of this vehicle is the 12-foot-long diamond-plate bed which is big enough to carry just about any off-road toy you may own. Even with the subtracted space out back, the cabin keeps a lot of the original functionality; inside you’ll still find a kitchenette with appliances, a combo couch and bed, and a dining table. Other facilities include storage cabinets, fresh and gray water tanks, and a 5,500-watt generator.

Under the hood you’ll find a spritely 7.5-liter V8 motor producing 245 horsepower (183 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet of torque (542 Newton-meters). Yeah, it isn’t powerful, but we’d wager a motor with such credentials will last you till the end of time – the only sporty feature of this land yacht is its rear-wheel-drive layout. However, we have a slight suspicion that prospective buyers will be interested in much more important things.

According to Doug’s Take, the 1996 Ford boasts reasonably low mileage for its age – 41,000 miles (65,983 kilometers) to be exact – and no reserve. Along with its eager-to-please credentials, the Sun Sport comes bearing a clean title. For a closer look, feel free to click through to Cars & Bids to see more images.

Contrary to the clean title, all of the modifications did come at the expense of having a toilet. So if this thing wasn’t already a head-turner when you arrived at your campsite, it certainly will be when you leave. And that’s a priceless commodity. However, at the time of writing this article, the highest bid stands at $3,000.