The Toyota Hilux is one tough, utilitarian truck available for the rest of the world where the Tacoma isn't offered. The midsize pickup has been around since 1968, enabling it to earn its reputation among truck buyers.

But if you want to add more utility and style to the Hilux, Toyota UK has released its largest range of approved accessories for its newest generation. More importantly, this allows buyers to pick each accessory that they want to add, ensuring flexibility towards their preferences.

For distinction, the Hilux aftermarket accessories are split between the Invincible and Invincible X trims. The chrome accessories go with the former while the latter gets the matte black finish.

Bed utility options include useful work/leisure accessories such as bespoke lockable storage boxes for the back edge or the sides, as well as a sliding deck floor for easy loading and unloading of heavy cargo up to 300 kilograms (661 pounds). It has a textured non-slip surface and tie hooks for extra security. Buyers also have a choice of liners, including polyurethane, aluminum, and spray-on types.

Bed covers are also available, including a leisure hard-top that's color-matched with the truck's paint and comes with LED lighting. There's also a lockable aluminum tonneau, manual roll-cover, and a soft-cover in hard-wearing vinyl. Toyota's lockable cross bars can also be fitted to the roof or across a hard tonneau.

For added utility, Toyota also offers accessory tow bars, supplied with multi-use seven- and thirteen-pin adaptors as standard for primary and second back-up electricity connection. Floor mats, high-beam lamps, 18-inch matt black and 17-inch machined alloy wheels, an alarm system and dash-cams complete the list of Hilux accessories from Toyota UK.

All accessories here have been tested to ensure compliance with WLTP performance criteria. Customers, on the other hand, can also include them as part of the financing package.