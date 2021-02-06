There are a couple of things we have yet to know about the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. The Blue Oval didn't disclose its pricing yet, nor its power figures coming from the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

However, we learned that the Raptor's lead designer, Tom Liu, drew inspiration from Hollywood film "Iron Man" and other science fiction movies in designing the top-dog Ford pickup truck. That's the revelation we got from Detroit Free Press' interview with the 30-year-old designer from Royal Oak.

See the resemblance? No? That's fine, as inspiration doesn't mean imitation in the realm of design. Liu also disclosed that he looks at conceptual designs for video games, or more on the approach to create those designs. He understands that he had to think outside the box and look beyond real-life restraints.

Apart from the video games and comic book stuff, Liu was also inspired by F-22 fighter jets, specifically the F/A-37 Talon from the 2005 American military science fiction action film "Stealth." This influenced the Raptor's shapes and angles. As for the newest truck's lighting, Liu said that that key was to make the lights feel bigger and wider.

While we still lack info about the Raptor's price and power figures, we all know that it gained more beyond what our eyes could meet. Ford adopted a five-link rear suspension with super-long trailing arms and a Panhard rod, while new Fox shocks in 3.1-inch bodies and massive 24-inch coil springs are now found at all four corners.

Most importantly, a V8-powered Ford Raptor R has been confirmed for next year, which could carry the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 to go head-to-head against another rival dinosaur, the Ram TRX.