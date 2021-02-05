Full pricing is now available for the refreshed 2021 Nissan Kicks. Previously, the company was only willing to disclose the base price of $19,500 (plus a $1,095 destination fee). This is only $430 more than the 2020 model year.

Trim Level Price (Excluding $1,095 Destination) S FWD $19,500 SV FWD $21,300 SR FWD $21,940

The refreshed Kicks has updated styling that includes what Nissan calls "double V-motion" grille in front. It's actually just significantly bigger than before, rather than having two V-shaped portions like the name would imply. LED headlights are now available, and the SR grade has standard LED fog lights. The new taillights are the major change at the back, but the sculpting of the rear bumper is a bit different, too.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Nissan Kicks shop now

Inside, the Kicks comes standard with a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, and an 8.0-inch display is available on the SV and SR grades. Both systems support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are three USB ports, and the SV and SR also have a USB-C input. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite, including rear automatic braking, comes standard on all trim levels.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Kicks: First Drive

19 Photos

The SR grade has an optional Premium Package for $1,200. It adds Prima-Tex upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, WiFi hotspot, 8-speaker Bose stereo, and a security system.

The Kicks still has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower (163 horsepower) and 114 pound-feet (154 newton-meters). A CVT sends the power to the front wheels. The fuel economy is 31 miles per gallon city, 36 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined. The one notable mechanical change is that the SV and SR now have four-wheel disc brakes.